Zoom Level Always reset on new tab?
shojivrstrinova8
i tried to zoom out a website to 70% zoom level, then open new tab wish same website, it reset to 100%, this is not case with other chromium browser? it suppose to remember zoom level per website which is 70%?
mib2berlin Soprano
@shojivrstrinova8
Open the help pages with F1 > search for zoom gives you an overview:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/zooming-options-in-vivaldi/
Disable Use Tab Zoom.
Searching in the settings search field gets you quickly to the setting you need.
Nobody can remember where all settings are in Vivaldi, there are many.
shojivrstrinova8
@mib2berlin thank you for your info, i wonder why this is checked by default