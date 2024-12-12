The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
How to drag and drop / reorder extension?
shojivrstrinova8
in chrome, we can easily reorder it by click and drag, but i dont see how to do that on vivaldi?
mib2berlin Soprano
@shojivrstrinova8
Hi, hold the Ctrl key and drag like all other icons in the Vivaldi UI.
Cheers, mib
shojivrstrinova8
@mib2berlin wow thank you so much, finally i can reorder them like chrome does