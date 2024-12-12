Lubuntu not allowing "Set as Default Browser:
greybeard Ambassador
I recently purchased a new laptop (Toshiba Satellite L50 E).
It has its flaws but the only Linux I could get on it (last of the .iso files I had) so I gut on DragonOS (mostly becausr I am into RTL-SDR and it has many built-in features. As I cannot yet my prferred OS installed I did get Vivaldi installed.
I know Sync is not yet up to standard (and I'm not complaining) but does that have something to do with the issue?
It is always asking to set it to Default.
mib2berlin Soprano
@greybeard
Hi, does DragonOS use LXDE like Lubuntu?
I always disable "Check at startup" in General and set in the system settings but this doesn't work on LXDE.
I could get it to work with open a HTML file with "Open With ..." choose Vivaldi and set the "Always open" checkbox.
This is translated from German so the wording is may different.
Cheers, mib