Vivaldi Status page not linked properly
-
The link in the [(https://vivaldistatus.com)] page actually only points to the Vivaldi.com site where you'd have to search for the the real link to get to vivaldi status site.
All you have to do is scroll down and link to "Vivaldi browser services" area.
I know you have more pressing issues at this time but this is just going around in circles for any new user.
-
Aaron Translator
@greybeard No! The link is correct. I can go straight to the status page.
-
@Aaron
Funny I get routed to https://vivaldi.com.
Vivaldi: 7.1.3550.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision: 6b838d563b5005429512aa7bf92b36b20ca64dbe
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5198)
-
@greybeard said in Vivaldi Status page not linked properly:
Funny I get routed to https://vivaldi.com
Not for me, tested from Germany, Vivaldi 7.0.3495.23 + 7.1.3550.4 / German or English UK UI.
-
shojivrstrinova8
mine point correctly, might be caching issue
-
@shojivrstrinova8
I delete Cache and Cookies almost daily.
-
Oh well... If everyone is getting there it must be something at my my end.
It is not a biggie and you guys have more to handle.
I have a link to the Status page on my Speed Dial so I'm not worried about me.
For newer users, if they have the same issue, it may be confusing.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@greybeard What link are we even talking about?
There's only one obvious link there, this one:
This links to
vivaldi.com- where else should it link to?
Then there's links to all the services if you hover over their titles.
At the bottom of
https://vivaldi.com
There is a link to the Status page: