Refresh all tabs in an expanded Accordion Tab Stack
It's possible to refresh all the tabs in a stack when the Accordion is closed by right clicking on the closed accordion, but if it's expanded and you right click on the arrow to close the accordion I think it would be good to have an option to refresh all the tabs from this point.
Would be good if it could appear in this context menu to refresh all the tabs in the stack