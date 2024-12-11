The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
custom css for tab stack inside
-
marcospreviato
I want to color text of inactive tab inside tab stack and change color of tab like outside tab (white color)
I have a custom css:
.button-toolbar.button-toolbar-webpanel button[title*="WhatsApp"] .button-icon.favicon { filter: grayscale(100%); /* border: 2px red solid !important; border-radius: 4px !important; */ } .button-toolbar.button-toolbar-webpanel button[title*="Home"] .button-icon.favicon { border: 2px yellow solid !important; border-radius: 4px !important; } .button-toolbar.button-toolbar-webpanel { filter: grayscale(100%); } #browser .tab-position .tab.active { background-color: #e3e3e3; color: #0c0c0c !important; }