Forcing notify daemon to use different notify daemon.
nahianadnan1234
Is this possible to force vivaldi to use a different notify daemon by forcing? As i use linux i see when the notify daemon is slow to start or after vivaldi started, vivaldi uses it's own notify daemon, i want to force vivaldi not to use it's default daemon.
@nahianadnan1234
Hi, I guess this depends on your Linux distribution and DE.
On Opensuse, KDE it use the system notifications except for note about a finished download if I remember correctly.
nahianadnan1234
@mib2berlin said in Forcing notify daemon to use different notify daemon.:
Hi, I guess this depends on your Linux distribution and DE.
Hello, I use NixOS with hyprland with hyprpanel, and HyprPanel handles notifications through the AGS built-in notification service. So I want to force vivaldi to use AGS notification service even if didn't started yet, Because it will after a sec or milliseconds. Probably it is possible to use AgS notification service everytime if I don't set vivaldi to start when I login to hyprland, but who is gonna type vivaldi everytime I start hyprland, so forcing seems good option for me.
@nahianadnan1234
Hm, does it the same with Chromium, for example?
I guess we don't have many NixOS users here in the forum to help you, it's maybe better to ask in a NixOS forum.
nahianadnan1234
@mib2berlin said in Forcing notify daemon to use different notify daemon.:
does it the same with Chromium, for example?
I don't use chromium, and even if I can't force vivaldi to use another notification daemon, but here can I disable Vivaldi's default notification daemon?
@mib2berlin said in Forcing notify daemon to use different notify daemon.:
I guess we don't have many NixOS users here in the forum to help you, it's maybe better to ask in a NixOS forum.
I'm saying again, please someone add NixOS tag on this forum, also NixOS is an independent OS not forked by someone. And we NixOS users use vivaldi, even if you see NixOS's vivaldi version it uses debian version. Here check the GitHub build pkg page if you want.
@nahianadnan1234
To my knowledge you cant disable Vivaldi notifications, you can try a Chromium start flag:
--disable-notifications
No idea if this work for Vivaldi.