Restart Required stuck at 7.0.3495.23.
Good day,
WIn 11 Pro, v. 24H2, OS build 26100.2454
AMD Ryzen 7
Restart Required keeps showing even after restarting the app.
Stuck there. Any fix for me ?
Thanks
@hugmart
Hi, check in the Windows Task Manager if a Vivaldi task is still running, kill the process.
Thanks @mib2berlin I just tried it in multiple variations, but to no avail. Killing the process did not work.
I'm spending wayyyy to much time on this I think I'll just uninstall and clean install.
It's weird, out of my 4 computers, only one's doing this.
What do you think ? Clean install ?
fredallas Supporters
Hello @hugmart
Have you tried restarting Vivaldi by typing vivaldi://restart on the address bar?
Regards,
Fred D.
Hey @fredallas
Thanks for the suggestion, had not tried that. Didn't work
yngve Vivaldi Team
@hugmart You might want to check where you installed Vivaldi.
If you installed it for "All Users", then you have to do updates while running Vivaldi as Administrator.
The installation log file in the temp directory may also provide some clues.
fredallas Supporters
@hugmart
Besides restarting the Vivaldi application, did you restart the actual operating system? If there are other users logged in, if they use the switch user option, and they have Vivaldi open in their profile, the old process may be still running.
If yo go to vivaldi://about, what is the current Vivaldi version you are seeing?
Regards,
Fred D.
@hugmart
Hi, a clean install would include wipe your user data, I guess this is not what you want.
Sometimes a simple reinstall solve issues, this doesn't touch your user data so it cant hurt.
Cheers, mib
Hi @fredallas
7.0.3495.20 (Stable channel) (Pending update 7.0.3495.23) (64-bit)
hugmart Supporters
Hey @mib2berlin and @fredallas . Thanks for following me on this !
So what I did is download the Vivaldi App for desktop
( https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/install-the-vivaldi-browser/ )
Closed Vivaldi
Went in the download folder and installed the .exe file. Here's what I got:
It suggested an "update".... that was a 30 seconds endeavor. Spent 2 days thinking about it with your help! So thank you both.
vivaldi://about : 7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
(this said, still not satisfied; I would have loved to find the bug)
Cheers !
@hugmart
Nice you fixed it, this was more or less a reinstall.
The installer just expand the new version in a tmp folder, remove the folder "7.0.3495.18" and change to "7.0.3495.26".
Cheers, mib