The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
AI shits into bug report pages and steals time of devs and testers
-
More and more dumb users and script kiddies use AI to pollute software maintainers and devs.
Seth Larson says: The best way ist to trow away such reports.
https://sethmlarson.dev/slop-security-reports
https://www.theregister.com/2024/12/10/ai_slop_bug_reports/
-
barbudo2005
Has that happened in this forum?
-
@barbudo2005 fortunately Vivaldi bug tracker has not such AI reports which were stealing testers's lifetime.