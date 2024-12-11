The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
[SOLVED] How do I restore the classic .html Vivaldi Icon?
-
maximwaldow
Hi,
just noticed that the html file icon seem to have changed with Vivaldi 7.
Changing the default app to old Vivaldi revives the nice icon instantly.
How do I get back this lovely icon with Vivaldi 7?
Update> Found this hint in The Windows Club and it works! This new icon is that tiny it gives me eyestrain.