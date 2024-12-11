The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
LinkedIn suddenly not supported
joshmcconnell
I’m not sure if anyone else is seeing this, but I didn’t have this issue before:
I tried to go to LinkedIn.com on my iPad Pro and now the site is saying the browser is not supported, even though I’ve always been able to access it until this morning. Tried checking for updates, restarting the device, etc.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@joshmcconnell It’s Linkedin’s fault for not accepting Chromium browsers that are using the extended stable channel. Contact the site administrators. Alternatively you could try to install the iOS Snapshot version of Vivaldi.
shojivrstrinova8
you can try user agent spoofer extension so it can fool linkedin thinking you are using latest chromium