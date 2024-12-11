Webmail filters do not work
Whatever I try or which way I create even a very simple filter to move mails into a specified folder - it does not work.
Is there a general problem?
Everything seems to work fine here. Are you sure you set the filters up correctly? Please check here for instructions.
@pafflick
Thanks for your answer. I had read the help topic and tried everything described there including creating a new filter set and creating a filter from a mail itself. Resending the same mail nothing happened.
Can you post your filter settings here so that we can test it?
@pafflick
Is this what you meant?
require ["fileinto","reject","vacation"];
rule:[Test]
if allof (header :contains "subject" "Testing")
{
fileinto "Junk";
stop;
}
It looks OK, and it works fine on my test accounts. Check if you haven't disabled the filter set (the default one is called "roundcube" - click it to expand - when the entry below is in grey font, it means the whole set is disabled). Click on Actions > Enable/disable filter set and check what the notification text in the bottom right corner says.
@pafflick
Thanks a lot for your help. The default filter set in my account is called "managesieve", "roundcube" doesn't appear. So I created an new custom filter set and made sure it was activated. Now it works!