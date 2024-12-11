The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Option to show bookmark bar only on new page
MikkoMakela
Saves screen space makes overall look even more simple and pleasing.
Pesala Ambassador
@MikkoMakela Please vote for the existing request:
Show the Bookmarks Bar only on New Tabs.
