Pinned tabs auto moves on window exit
If two windows are open, and one has a pinned tab, exiting this window causes the pinned tab to move to the other window. Can this be disabled? I could not find any settings related to this.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DRYN
Hi, there is a setting but is allow to close all pinned tabs like regular tabs:
This is my setting although I don't have the checkbox you have
mib2berlin Soprano
@DRYN
Ah sorry, I was on 7.1.
This doesn't work as expected on 7.0 too, I rarely use extra windows.
You have to wait for a multiple windows user to help here, no idea why this not work.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@DRYN The purpose of pinning tabs in Vivaldi is to prevent them being lost accidentally, such as when you close the window. Changing this behaviour for closing windows would defeat the purpose of pinning tabs.
If you enable the setting to allow pinned tabs to close as other tabs, then closing a window with pinned tabs will also close the pinned tabs, and not transfer them to the active window.
Pinned Tabs
Close as Other Tabs
As you can see in the picture below, the mentioned option is enabled. However, it does not affect the issue; the only thing it changes is the right-click menu, where it allows closing pinned tabs.
Unfortunately, it does not solve the multi-window problem.
Pesala Ambassador
@DRYN Are you using the latest version of Vivaldi?
I cannot reproduce the problem in either of the Stable or Snapshot versions.
mib2berlin Soprano
I can reproduce it too but on Linux, will test with a clean install on Windows now.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Yep, same on Windows 11, Vivaldi 7.0.3495.23 clean standalone install.