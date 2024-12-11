The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Python Snippets
josephb4224
The Ultimate Python Cheatsheet Variables and Data Types Variables: x = 5 # assign integer value y = "hello" # assign string value z = True # assign boolean value Basic Data Types: Integers: int() Floats: float() Strings: str() Boolean: bool() List: list() Tuple: tuple() Dictionary: dict() Set: set() Operators Arithmetical Operators: + (addition) - (subtraction) * (multiplication) / (division) ** (exponentiation) % (modulus) Comparison Operators: == (equal) != (not equal) > (greater than) < (less than) >= (greater than or equal to) <= (less than or equal to) Logical Operators: and (logical and) or (logical or) not (logical not) Assignment Operators: = (assignment) += (addition assignment) -= (subtraction assignment) *= (multiplication assignment) /= (division assignment) **= (exponentiation assignment) Control Structures If-Else Statements: if statement elif statement else statement For Loops: for loop range() function enumerate() function While Loops: while loop for loop break statement continue statement pass statement try-except block with statement Functions Defining Functions: def keyword Function Arguments**: *args (non-keyword arguments) **kwargs (keyword arguments) def function_name(parameters): Lambda Functions: lambda keyword map() function filter() function reduce() function Modules Importing Modules: import keyword from keyword as keyword import statement import statement from statement import statement File Input/Output Reading and Writing Files: open() function read() function, * write() function, * close() function with statement, * print() function Exceptions Try-Except block: try-except block, * except block, * raise statement, * finally block, * assert statement Object-Oriented Programming Classes and Objects: class keyword, * class statement, * object keyword, * __dict__ keyword, * __dict__ keyword, * __init__ keyword, * __init__ keyword, * __init__ keyword, * __init__ keyword