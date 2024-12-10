The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Trash should be accessible when using feeds but no mail
-
mossman Ambassador
As evidenced in this thread, it seems it is impossible to access the trash folder if the user has not created an e-mail account (the mail pane is blocked showing there are no mail accounts).
Please add a means to access the trash folder from the newsfeed UI - either by showing the trash folder under the list of feeds in the pane or by adding a button to access the trash view.