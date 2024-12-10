The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
📸 Element Capture
What?
This mod adds the function of automatically selecting the area to capture when taking screenshots.
Demo
Installation
You can learn how to install here.
Javascript:
https://gist.github.com/tam710562/b4bd293c09a324503978778208ba4118
Changelog
10/12/2024
- Create the first version.
Great! Always wanted this, it was in firefox 57 but later disappeared imo.
Definitely helpful for old people.
@tam710562, despite the inbuild Vivaldi screenshot can do it too, clicking on the icon, I prefer to use a desktop app (ShareX) with way more possibilities, apart to upload the captures to share it.