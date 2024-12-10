No HW acceleration, no Vulkan, no webcam, no microphone
Hi,
I'm just saying that on the fresh Fedora Workstation I cannot make Vivaldi discover the microphone, nor camera. With pipewire camera enabled it doesn't find any cameras, without — can find, but fail to use.
It doesn't also ask for permissions, I have to go to the site settings.
Vivaldi version: 7.1.3546.4 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)
Webcam and mic work on Chrome Dev version 133.0.6876.4 (Official Build) dev (64-bit). There is even an additional permission to get camera details such as name and such. Vulkan flags are also available.
mib2berlin Soprano
@smartptr
Hi, Chrome is not Chromium, the Google dev's add a lot, specially media related.
Compare with Chromium.
I have no issues to reach camera/mic but I am on a different distribution, iirc HW acceleration never worked really.
Some users mentioned start switches to enable it but I cant remember which.
We have some Fedora users here, I guess they can help.
Cheers, mib
@smartptr Flatpak or Snap package?
I remember on some Linuxes that permission (do not remember correct, could be related to sandbox) has to be set for the app. And on some Linuxes apparmor and SELinux can have impact.
@mib2berlin , I had my set of switches that enabled HW acceleration for me (validated with intel_gpu_top):
Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --ozone-platform=wayland --ozone-platform-hint=wayland --enable-features=WebRTCPipeWireCapturer,UseOzonPlatform,VaapiVideoDecodeLinuxGL,DefaultANGLEVulkan,Vulkan,VulkanFromANGLE,WaylandPerSurfaceScale,WaylandTextInputV3,WebRtcPipeWireCamera --disable-features=WebRtcAllowInputVolumeAdjustment --flag-switches-end %U
But they won't work anymore.
@DoctorG , RPM package. This is only about the latest snapshot. So unless there's something new I need to configure, for me it looks like a regression.
This snapshot is quite broken for me: the quick menu would suddenly return mess or keyboard navigation would stop working there, File menu is unresponsive.
Just got the new snapshot, camera works if I set no extra flags. Will see.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@smartptr Are you getting all of these issues with the ozone platform flag enabled?
@luetage , The camera works if I remove only the
WebRtcPipeWireCamerafeature, keeping everything related to Ozon and Wayland in place.
For the missing Vulkan flags, I see this in the log:
[36965:36965:1210/234421.387635:ERROR:wayland_surface_factory.cc(237)] '--ozone-platform=wayland' is not compatible with Vulkan. Consider switching to '--ozone-platform=x11' or disabling Vulkan
The
FileVivaldi menu is still a bit buggy in the new snapshot: the menu hides if I hover an entry twice, like if I slide from Edit to View and back to Edit. But at least it works.
I'll see tomorrow if I manage to make microphone work in Google Meet, which couldn't even connect to a meeting today.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@smartptr Good luck. Just be aware that you can’t report any bugs when running experimental flags and you can’t really expect support. I tested the ozone platform flags for quite some time and Vivaldi has many, many issues under them. Is there a reason why you can’t run Vivaldi as XWayland app?
@luetage , thanks. I had no issues with full Wayland and Pipewire, so I used it. I need support for fractional scaling, and I just like trying everything new