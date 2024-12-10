Improving crash recovery – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3550.4
In today’s snapshot we tweak the crash recovery further in the hope of less false positives.
@Ruarí First
Cool. EDIT: all fine, no casualties
@kocho: Ok, I will make it live for a bit and watch and see what happens. I will pull it if lots of people start to have an issue again.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Crash recovery did not trigger for me this time, so that's good
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
But it broke something else... Now Site Info buttons are broken on all tabs... Probably one of these caused it:
[Address bar] Local files labelled “Not Secure” (VB-112029)
[Crash] press the page information lock icon the browser closes sporadically (VB-112132)
My guess the first one.
EDIT: This is actually an old bug, so no regression.
VB-91470 "View site info" dropdown breaks once opened on a local file
Also applies to 7.0 Stable. Would be nice for this old bug to get a fix though.
@pathduck: I see what you mean but it is not broken initially. It is broken after you view site info on a local page once. Then it is broken for all tabs in that session.
@ruarí: I was one of those whose tabs did not get restored after the previous snap, but this update looks OK (at least at 1st glance).
I switched from Firefox and I will never look back, because I admire and respect what you guys are doing and I am happy to do my part by using snapshots and contribute my feedback. I will click on every ad that comes my way even if the ad does not interest me ...
Todays snapshot solves my report VB-112192 (Unable to install pwa)
derDay Supporters
and another snapshot where (some) new feed items don't appear in the corresponding feed (broken since introducing the feed folders)
frommhold Patron Ambassador
Hi!
Could anyone "in the know" shed some light on "[Mail] Some users are not getting new mail (VB-112020)". I only figured out 2 days ago that I seemed to be concerend by this (now it seems to be loading fine). Just trying to understand what the issue was here?
Cheers!
Tuesday' surprise!
Thanks @Ruarí & @VivaldiTeam!
@frommhold
Hi, it could happen mail sync stuck if the server send a deletion notification.
Only a Vivaldi restart solved this and now the bug fix.
Cheers, mib
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
What is if you right click (Kontextmenu) „Send to Devices“ / „Get Vivaldi for Smartphones“? Ok-even if I would like to send the Site or a Link to any of my Devices I only get the Vivaldi-Site to get Vivaldi for Smartphones, but can’t send a Link to my device, for instance.
@Thot
Hi, you cant do it because the sync server is down, normally it work.
The tab appear at the cloud icon top right.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@mib2berlin said in Improving crash recovery – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3550.4:
Hi, you cant do it because the sync server is down, normally it work.
Ah ok, that’s what I thought after thinking a second time.
mossman Ambassador
Wow... and today was the first time in possibly months that I came to the forum to discuss... a crash! Ha ha ha!
Open a link in background (CTRL-click or middle-click) from a newsfeed article, and... instant crash (no dialogue, no warning - just disappears)
@mossman I can confirm this with (Shift or Ctrl modifier key).
I try to check internal bug tracker now. Wait
VB-112206 "[Crash] build crashes when attempting to open a link from Mail" – Confirmed
Could be a next Snapshot will get a fix.
Right click a Youtube video, click copy address link POOF! instantly gone (crashes with no warning)
@lemonzest
Hi, please add information about your system, I cant reproduce it on Opensuse Linux, logged in on YT.