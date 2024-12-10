Update Sessions
Is it possible to update an existing saved session? If I have 20 saved project session and I only have to add/remove 1-2 tabs here or there, it is not very convenient to always make a new save and delete the old one.
No, not implemented in Vivaldi.
Vivaldi can save sessions by same name but that does not overwrite a older one but creates one with same name.
I think it is, but I don't use sessions a lot.
See: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/sessions-panel/
Generally recommend to read the Help files