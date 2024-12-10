Remove all data on exit does not work
I enabled the data removal on browser exit but it does nothing. Should this work in Vivaldi?
Pathduck
@DRYN What this setting does is toggle the "Cookies" setting in Vivaldi's Privacy & Security, Website Permissions to "Session".
The setting is a bit misnamed as Site Data is a lot more than cookies.
It means that site data including cookies will be deleted on close.
It has no effect on other stuff like History etc.
My exact goal is to keep the browser as clean as possible and, apart from 10-20 exceptions, to delete all data related to websites upon exit. However, when I check all the SiteData, nothing gets deleted after exiting. DO you have any idea what could be wrong? On Chrome this works well.
Pathduck
@DRYN It works for me, I have no idea what you're doing wrong.
How do you tell it's "not working"?
Please explain the steps you're using in detail and where you see it's "not working".
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/