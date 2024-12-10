Questions about Extensions
Some very basic stuff but I could not get it work.
if I right click on an extension, there is no "extension options" field. Is this normal? How can I enable it? It is not very convenient to always open a specific extension option from the extension page.
there is no Extensions button next to the extensions. How can I add a button there?
Thanks
@DRYN said in Questions about Extensions:
Some extensions do not create a Option entry in their button context menu.
there is no Extensions button next to the extensions. How can I add a button there?
The Extensions button appears only if you hide a extension button by context menu.
Well, its not a big deal I suppose. I realized that on every extension right click there is a button to manage extensions, so its okay