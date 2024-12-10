Address Bar Suggestions Not Working as Expected: Need Help
I'm experiencing issues with the address bar behavior as described below:
- When I type x.com, the first suggestion is a bookmark for x.com. I expect the browser to suggest the typed URL first.
- Suggestions from bookmarks and other sources are slow. For example, pressing "y" should quickly suggest youtube.com, but it doesn't.
- Google search history appears in suggestions, but I want the browser to prioritize visited sites like vivaldi.net when I search for "vivaldi" again.
- Even after typing the full URL, it sometimes insists on suggesting unexpected entries, leading me to the wrong site when I press Enter quickly.
Would appreciate any help or guidance to improve the address bar experience.
@selmankocael You can move in Settings → Addressbar → Drop-Down Menu Priority which is important for you
⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/address-field/#Address_Field_Features
unchecked "autocomplete on item title" and reset default drop-down priority and unchecked bookmark from list. Now it is look fine.
@selmankocael Good
by default vivaldi suggest my bookmarks over main domain, i think it supposed to be main domain first by default
mib2berlin Soprano
@shojivrstrinova8
Hi, make sure this is enabled:
The address bar settings in Vivaldi are quite different to other browsers, more complicated but you can fine tune it for your needs.
Check the Priority settings @DoctorG posted, disable what you don`t need, change to an Open Tab, Browser History for example, move the items up or down to change there priority.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks, yeah now it is fixed, i wonder why its not enabled by default
mib2berlin Soprano
@shojivrstrinova8
Many users use the history as bookmark replacement, prefer domain is not useful then but this is only guessing.
@mib2berlin as user migrated from chrome, this might confuse some users, but thanks to community so i can fix it early