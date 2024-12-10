Find on page crashes browser
PanteraBoss
I could not find anyone in this forum talking about this issue. But when I try to search on the page, most of the time, the browser blocks, and I need to force-close and reopen everything again.
It's very boring because I use the find a lot of times to search keywords in documents.
Anyone with the same issue? How can I solve this?
Thanks
@PanteraBoss Please can you give us a example in some steps?
Which Vivaldi version do you use?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
mib2berlin Soprano
@PanteraBoss
Hi users report this with very large pages but this was a long time ago.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page.
@PanteraBoss I tried on long web page https://html.spec.whatwg.org and got short freezes searching f.e.
a, but no crash.