a simple split vertical windows view shortcut
mariobuonvino
I have used a professional web browser called Sidekick for several months, and I appreciated the ability to quickly organize the display with side-by-side windows for any pair of tabs. It would be extremely convenient to select two tabs and, with a simple shortcut, arrange them in a vertical split view.
@mariobuonvino You can do this already.
Select two tabs in tab bar with Ctrl+Click and hit Ctrl+F9.
mariobuonvino
@DoctorG thank you!!!
@mariobuonvino Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
