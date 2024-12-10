Export menu customizations
Hi, I've made quite a few edits to the content in many of the Menu Customizations, and was wondering, is there a way to easily export and import it to another Vivaldi instance?
I've looked at Import and export browser data but it doesn't seem to be covering menu customisation
Pesala Ambassador
@Nebu Vote for Export/Import for User Settings.
The link that you posted includes Preferences, which should include menu customisations. Have to test it?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Menu customizations are stored in the files
contextmenu.json
mainmenu.json
in the browser profile.
These can be backed up.
They can probably also be copied to another profile, never tried it.
They contain a reference to the version it was created on, so you have to be careful when copying from different versions, so make sure you're running the exact same (latest) version in both instances.