Password Manager
Hey I installed today Vivaldi and I find that i cannot import my password. I search in the web and it say that vivaldi flags but there not exists any option about password import. I search to password manager but when i click in import there is like nothing happen like a button but without meaning. Please help me I have many password and is very bad have to need enter all
@DJRAZOR
Menu: File -> Import from Applications or Files...
If wherever your passwords are stored is not offered as an option in that menu, then open your "Saved Passwords" app(s) and export them to a file which may then be imported.
fredallas Supporters
Hello @DJRAZOR
This link will let you know how to import passwords into Vivaldi from different sources like other Vivaldi browsers, different browser, and from CSV file https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/password-management/#Importing_passwords
I hope that helps.
Regards,
Fred D.