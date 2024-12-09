The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Links opened from other apps don't appear until tab bar is clicked
When I open a link from another application, such as by clicking it in an e-mail, the new tab doesn't visually appear until I click on another tab in the tab bar. Then it suddenly updates the tab bar and my new tab appears. This is very confusing. I'm assuming that it's actually open the whole time and just the tabs UI isn't updating until clicked, but I have no real way to verify that.