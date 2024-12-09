The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Odd error message when sending mail
-
merrybanerji22
I get this error whenever I create a new email (not responding to one I received):
[][imap, [email protected], INBOX.Sent, 48036] imap.js: Data inconsistency, raw file found on disk contrary to hasRaw table
Anyone know what this is? What I can do about it?
Thanks!
Public exposure of email address removed by mod.