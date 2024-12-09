How to remove rounded tabs, getold Icons and more compact UI back?
Hi there,
i just upgraded to latest Vivaldi and i was shocked to see stupid rounded tabs, i have usually 30+ Tabs, its super hard to click rounded tabs compared to the previous form of tabs for below version 6.9
How can i fix this bug for me?
Its not understandable, which such a drastic change is forced on me. Whats the point of that?
Looking forwards to any solutions.
Regards,
BB
okay UI density was set to regular, now back to compact, this makes it a bit better, but still where is the option to have full control over the corner rounding?
I read here, it was possible before?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102474/solved-option-to-restore-square-tabs/3
i want my square tabs back!!!
Here we go:
The setting is hidden in Tools -> Settings -> Themes -> Editor --> (in the editor click) Settings and there it was set to 14 - the maximum value, i dont know thought that was a good idea.
Old Icon set back from v6:
on the Themes page, icon set - select Subtle.
Why not keep settings from v6.9 on upgrading from it and replace it with that BS settings?
thank you wasted 45mins of my life to restore my old settings ...
Hope this is of help for somebody here.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Bingbot
Hi, we have a pinned post about the change and a quick forum search had saved you 45 minutes.
Create a new theme from your existing Default theme and it will never change again, the Vivaldi team just changed the defaults.
This happen all the time if you upgrade software, some like it some not.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin ohh i didnt see the pins ... anyway i found it and next time i know how to revert back
wish you a good day
and thank you to the vivaldi team for keeping up with upgrades.