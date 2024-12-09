Hi there,

i just upgraded to latest Vivaldi and i was shocked to see stupid rounded tabs, i have usually 30+ Tabs, its super hard to click rounded tabs compared to the previous form of tabs for below version 6.9

How can i fix this bug for me?

Its not understandable, which such a drastic change is forced on me. Whats the point of that?

Looking forwards to any solutions.

Regards,

BB