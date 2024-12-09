The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Save As opens file location under current window
Running up to date LInux Mint 22, Kernel 6.8.0-49 with Mate 1.26.2. on HP Revolve
Sorry if this appears elsewhere. Vivaldi 7.1.3527.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)
When I right click on a download to 'save as' the location dialogue opens underneath the current window.
A click on the tab bar will bring it forward and it functions as normal from there. Confusing had I not have come accross this before.
Happens in Chromium also, but not Firefox, so therefor not due to some compiz setting, AFAIK.
Suggestions? Bug?