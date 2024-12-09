~I just made a blog post as this, but thought it would be more useful here~

I've long had something I've wanted to make but my only programming experience is with sandbox game mechanics with Godot Engine a few years ago. It's something that I thought Vivaldi browser did when I found it recently, but by trying out the browser, I found that my hope wasn't quite met.

Vivaldi seems to celebrate the idea that the web is for connecting people and that platform reliance (especially social) is ultimately a negative experience we all simply deal with. With many decentralised uses we have these days (micro-blogging, video sharing, etc.) it seems like we are on the cusp of making a typical web surfing day use less platforms that take advantage of the users.

Vivaldi browser seems to take all these different utilities and integrate them into the GUI in one way or another, allowing the user to synchronise the different third party web-applications to the browser/user-account.

May I suggest a different approach, targeted toward the same goal?

My basic idea is that the UI introduces the user to the browser with making a local account, from here they can opt-in to a sort of 'social access' mode, (the step-2 barrier would be for things like parent/guardian guidance) and with this, Vivaldi connects to an array of decentralised utilities (IM, micro-blogging, blogging, etc.) and gives the user a webpage to customise and host/display various things. All of which; synchronises with the UI. This way the user can have a direct chatroom utility, blogging, video-sharing, etc. and they can also use it as a landing page for people to come across when finding their shared works.