Two new features and Ad Attribution – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3547.3
jane.n Vivaldi Team
This Snapshot introduces the Reader View toggle and Tabs search. Plus we’ve added a fix for Ad Attribution.
And about the bugs:
if I put the reader-mode icon in the five-place menu ("main menu layout"), the line to enable reader-mode disappears in the side menu, leaving an empty space.
The ability to change the theme from nighttime to daytime is not available right now. If the original page was in the day theme, I'll still get the night theme in reading mode (just like the browser is night). И... best of all... as long as the scale is not saved in reading mode, every time on the same web page it is reset to default.
Imho, it's best to make your own default zoom for reading mode, and remember the user-set scale of the site reading mode apart from the scale of normal web page (i.e., site) browsing.
- I understand that this is just the beginning of work on reader-mode, so please pay attention to the choice of background for reading, to the choice of font, possibly and preferably to the big tweaks to customize the mode.
ps And more... can add this button to the omnibox, expand the choice of user buttons, add a "fifth function".
Hello to the team!
I found two bugs (or intentional features?):
when you click on the address bar, there are no buttons for copy link, share, etc. I can find a workaround, but it's probably harder for my mum.
the speed dial (with multiple pages) always jumps back to its first page. In previous versions, when you opened a homepage from the /second/ page of the SD, for example. If you then went back to the SD, the second page would appear again.
I don't know if relevant: I have a custom SD background image.
[New] Add Reader View toggle to the menu (VAB-6633)
Hi, if you tab in the address bar this should be popup:
Share, Copy and Edit buttons appear.
The second one is a bug, reported and confirmed in the bug tracker.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
- Already confirmed in our bug tracking system.
- Good catch.
- That's what the Snapshots are for. Thanks for the feedback.
ahojo Vivaldi Team
We have confirmed it this morning Thanks for reporting!
I think "Allow ads from our partners" option should be a separate option in the root of
Privacy pageTracker and Ad Blocking page, not hidden in the list of ~40 ad blocking sources.
BUG: double tap on back button to close doesn't work
-
2. I want to clarify that day/night mode is not switched exactly in reading mode. Everything works in normal viewing mode.