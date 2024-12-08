The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
use an extension when opening a new (+) tab
I installed a new extension [Tabliss] to use when I open a new Tab. I can't seem to get this to work! Help
luetage Supporters Soprano
@rabDog I don’t know what you’ve tried, but generally visiting
vivaldi://settings/tabs/, setting new tab page to startpage and ticking “controlled by extension,” should be enough.
@luetage Thank-you for your help! that did it!!!