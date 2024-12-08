The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
How customize deleting cookies
I'd like that Vivaldi deletes all the cookies but some exceptions related to few domains.
It is possible and how?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@pinotto Hi, please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/
Basically, set Global to Session.
Set your exceptions to Allow.
Note also I find it easier to add exceptions on the Chromium page
chrome://settings/content/siteData
as you then can use wildcards like
[*.]example.com
But I think just adding
example.comto Vivaldi's settings should work for most cases.
perfect!
Thanks!!