The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
problem z synchronizacją
Krzysztof17
witam czy ktoś może wie co się dzieje z synchronizacją w przeglądarce Vivaldi cały czas występuje problem piszę coś takiego i to już tak jest od 3 dni
ZZalex108 locked this topic
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103605/07-12-24-sync-doesn-t-work/
Please,
Continue there.
PS! Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the Search Function.
Plus LonM's
PPS! This is a global category, where the spoken language is English.
To discuss topics in other language, please take a look at the Local Forums.
So continue in English here.
Thank you