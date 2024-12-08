Automatische Synchronisation fällt seit einigen Tage aus.
Guten Morgen und einen schönen 2.Advent.
Ich nutze: 7.0.3495.23 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Seit ein paar Tage habe ich Probleme mit der automatisches Synchronisation.
Alles schon probiert was möglich ist.
Abgemeldet, Daten auf dem Server zurückgesetzt etc.
Was kann ich noch tun, außer abwarten und Tee trinken?
LG
Das Problem ist bekannt sehe ich soeben, also abwarten und Tee trinken.
@Nahoermal Das Vivaldi-Serverteam ist dran.
@yngve said in 07/12/24 | Sync Doesn't Work:
In the current case, which is unrelated, something happened yesterday that overloaded the servers (and AFAIK still do), and the sysadmins are still working to figure out what happened and how to fix it.
Wie ich das interpretiere, gab es nach Beheben des Problems des Sync-Server dann Gestern Überlast-Probleme, die Ursache muss nun gesucht und entfernt werden.