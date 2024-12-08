Startmail.com display is messed up [Solved]
paul1149 Supporters
The kerning for startmail.com is awry.
This doesn't happen in Brave or Opera. Here's Brave:
I tried it will all extensions dropped. I tried it in a Guest Profile. I tried changing default fonts. No difference.
It appears by eye to be a simple Sans font, nothing special.
Is this just my system?
@paul1149 said in Startmail.com display is messed up:
Is this just my system?
Yep:
Opensuse, KDE, Plasma 6.2., Vivaldi 7.1.3546.4.
Ok, thanks. Does it in a different profile, doesn't do it on V/Android.
@paul1149
I forgot I am on X11, not Wayland.
@mib2berlin Same here. But my other browsers don't have the problem, so I can't see this as a factor.
@paul1149
Hm, any flags set?
These are enabled for all profiles iirc.
Just
--profile-directory=Default %U --enable-blink-features=MiddleClickAutoscroll -disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess
I just tried it with only
%Uas an argument, no difference.
@paul1149
I meant chrome://flags but I guess you don't change anything there.
NO idea then, I hope we get more users here at Monday.
@mib2berlin Good thought, but I don't see anything unusual there.
@paul1149
I would reset the flags but this is just guessing or set the same flags on other Chromium browsers if you change something there.
@mib2berlin Bingo:
I don't know what I lost in the reset, but I doubt it's important.
Thanks very much, I would not have thought of this. I wouldn't be surprised if some other problems cleared up as well.
@mib2berlin This also solved another problem I had recently, walmart reviews not showing the "view more" link. It's at
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103536/can-t-expand-walmart-customer-reviews/13?_=1733621800342
Whatever was wrong in those flags affected several things. This worked out very well. Thanks.
@paul1149
The flags are really "Experimental" for testing new features, for example.
You should at least make a note which and why you enabled one, I use some of the flags too.
If issues appear, reset to default make sure they are not involved.
Does
-disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcessanything for the Vivaldi performance?
It doesn't make any difference in my tests on my hardware, specs in my signature.
Cheers, mib
I don't know. Problem solved, so I'm happy. I will be more careful about enabling the flags.