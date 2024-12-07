The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
left botton will not stop going to downloads
Somehow Vivaldi started going to downloads when I press the bottom left button. It used to go-to bookmarks.
How can I get it back going to bookmarks ?
mib2berlin Soprano
@tvr4
Hi, it should go to where you left it.
Open, change to translate, restart Vivaldi, open at translate in my test.
@mib2berlin It's not doing that. No matter what I change it to when I click on that button again it goes back to downloads