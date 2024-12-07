The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Sync will not login
-
I synced Vivaldi a long time back. I just check and found it not synced.
When I try to log in, it has "initializing Sync..." and the arrow just keeps spinning. It will not log in.
Any suggestions as to what I can do to get it to login and sync?
-
@Brlouis Vivaldi Sync server has some issue.
See https://vivaldistatus.com/
-
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103605/07-12-24-sync-doesn-t-work
Please,
Continue there.
--
PS! Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the Search Function.
Thank you
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows