The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
“On the server, errors have been detected. Try again later”
“On the server, errors have been detected. Try again later” - gives an error instead of synchronization.
Cleanly installed the browser now and... This error
modedit: please use English
Sync service issues Reported on 2024-12-06 13:58:31 The sync service is currently down. The issue is being looked into. Sorry for the disruption. Update 1: The service is up, but not 100% stable yet. We are continuing to work on it. Update 2: Unfortunately the sync service is still not in a stable condition. Our apologies for the unexpected service disruption. Update 3: We are running some database operations in order to help with the sync issues. This process is unfortunately expected to take several hours.
@kirill1996 Next time, please, use in international forum English language or ask in subforum of your language.
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
