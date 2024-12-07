The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Enhanced management of two-level tab stacks
-
Aaron Translator
When enable two-level tab stacks,
- A. When the mouse wheel scrolls on the secondary level tab, it only switches between tabs in the stack; instead of switching globally across the stack;
- B. Scrolling on the first-level tab, it only switches between first-level tab(s)/stack(s).
- C. If enabled two-level tab stacks and also enabled Compact mode:
- Ca. Scrolls on the indicator area of first-level tab of the stack to switch between the tabs in the stack;
- Cb. Scrolls outside the tab indicator area above the tab stackswitch between first-level tabs/stacks.
- D. Click the close button of the first-level tab in the tab stack to close the entire stack.