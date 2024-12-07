The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
(Solved) Failed to login my webmail with imap
-
This post is deleted!
-
Please do not delete your posts.
How did you solve it? Could be useful for others.
-
Pesala Ambassador
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer