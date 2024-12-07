The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Vivaldi wont start. Stuck on gray screen with logo
SirQuietguy
when I try to start vivaldi it is stuck on this screen. Any ideas on how to fix?
mib2berlin Soprano
@SirQuietguy
Hi, this can happen if Vivaldi was not closed correctly, for example.
For testing move the folder "Default" to a save place.
To find it copy
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Dataand paste it into the Windows Explorer address bar.
Vivaldi should start now.
It depends of you use sync how to get your data back, something always get lost.
As usual the sync service is down at moment, you can check this here: https://vivaldistatus.com
Cheers, mib