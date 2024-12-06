Unsolved Add "Clear Label" command
-
In Mail // focused on an item
Context Menu includes "Remove Flag" command
I'm asking that Context Menu include "Clear Label" command. Thank you.
-
Jjanrif marked this topic as a question
-
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif Just select the label again to clear it.
If the message has more than one label, you can clear them all at once.
-
yojimbo274064400
Should that not be “one or more”, i.e. Clear All Labels option is shown when message has a single label value set as well?
-
@Pesala said in Add "Clear Label" command:
@janrif Just select the label again to clear it.
If the message has more than one label, you can clear them all at once.
@Pesala Yes, you're correct but Clear Labels command isn't in the top level, Context Menu. Remove Flag command is in top level of Context Menu. That's the change I'm looking for. TIA
-
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif In my context menu, both Flags and Labels are shown as subfolders. Perhaps I have changed the default, but I doubt it, and I don‘t wish to restore the menu to check.
Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Mail List, to edit the context menu. Right-click on [All Labels] (as Subfolder) to show all items at the top level.