Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
In the bottom right corner of my Vivaldi screen I have this:
What does it mean? Or rather, what should/can I do about it?
Also, I have this in the mail server tab:
Could it be related?
BTW, Autistici is 1 of my mail providers.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.