The icon in the Task pane does not work
sorry if the text seems strange, I'm using translator: I have a problem with the desktop version of pc, I have windows 11-22631 23H2, vivaldi version 7.0.3495.23 and I can't add to the panel ''The task panel'' no matter if I add everything from factory or how many times I restart the computer, the icon I can drag it but when I drop it nothing happens no matter where or how I drop it nothing happens.
@koter said in The icon in the Task pane does not work:
I can't add to the panel ''The task panel'
Which panel is this? The panel with listed tasks from Vivaldi Calendar?
Do you have first window open?
Tasks panel shoul appear if Vivaldi Mail & Calendar is activated in Settings → Mail and a calendar added.
I'm sorry it's in Spanish, but what I circled is the task pane that no matter where or how I drag it, it doesn't get placed.
@koter See my previous post and the GIF.
sorry, I read the publication but I did not see the gif at the time, and then when I replied I could see the gif, thank you very much for your help and sorry for the inconvenience.
@koter Do you get the Tasks button now in panel bar?