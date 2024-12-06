Sync | Inconsistencies between Desktop & Mobile
-
ZhanXiaoGe
The synced tabs between the desktop and mobile versions are inconsistent.
On the Android app, with only one webpage open, the "Synced Tabs" section in the desktop client’s window panel shows an extra web panel with three additional webpages: social, help, and Wikipedia. Strangely, these only display icons and have "..." as their titles.
Vivaldi Android Version: 7.0.3505.87
Vivaldi Windows Version: 7.0.3495.23
Since when happens: 2024-12-06 16:57:51
OS / Version: Android 15 / HyperOS 2
Device Model: Xiaomi 14 Ultra
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ZhanXiaoGe
Hi, this is a bug/regression, reported and confirmed in the bug tracker.
I guess we get this fixed in the next stable 7.1.
Cheers, mib
-
@ZhanXiaoGe Already fixed in Snapshot 7.1.3546.4.
/edit: mib2berlin was faster.