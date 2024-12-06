All Accounts Like Google Are Getting Logged Out After Closing The Browser
I open the browser as usual, not in incognito mode or in a private tab, and log in with my Google accounts for YouTube and Gmail and other things. But when I close the browser and open it again, voila, all my accounts have been automatically logged out. I don’t know how to fix this problem, and I’m new to Vivaldi. Please help me if anyone knows how to fix it. For additional information, please feel free to ask.
@agent0007 Settings > Privacy and Security > Website Permissions.
Global Permissions, set Cookes = Allow.
The default is "Allow" so why did you change this if you want to stay signed in to websites?
Also, please don't use all-caps in topic titles, it won't help you get attention faster.