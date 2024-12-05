Benefits to Vivaldi Webmail vs adding other email accounts
-
Hi everyone!
Are there any benefits to using Vivaldi webmail in the browser vs just adding other email accounts like gmail or outlook? My reputation doesn't seem to be high enough yet to use webmail but I'll definitely give it a go once I get access I couldn't see another thread on this topic but please let me know if it needs to be moved!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@osedgwick It is just another email address, but one that respects your privacy.
It is best the use the built-in email client, which you can already do with your existing accounts.
You will get a vivaldi.net address sooner if you participate in the forum.
-
You can get a special email address and with no ads I think.
-
Great thanks both of you for the info!
-
@osedgwick Vivaldi Webmail mail account means:
- No Ads in mail
- No scanning of mail
- No selling of data
- Much Privacy
Vivaldi mail trusted more private than other free-mailers.
-
TravellinBob
I use it as a mail client for my gmail and yahoo mail accounts and it's fine. Interface can be a bit clunky sometimes but you get used to it. I also have a vivaldi.net account that I have used pretty much since day one on vivaldi (so getting on for two years now), but I have a total of less than 20 mails received and haven't used it for literally months. Probably down to me not widely circulating the new address to be fair....but with the mail client servicing ,my existing accounts perfectly well it didn't seem worth the hassle of doing so.
-
huxiaomeng
如何才能使用vivaldi webmail
-
@huxiaomeng New registered Vivaldi forum users need some reputation. Use Vivaldi Sync to synchronise your browser data, post in Forum and let others upvote your posts, participate in vivaldi.social (Mastodon).
After a period of delay (mostly 1-2 weeks) you get a mail that you are allowed to access webmail.
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
huxiaomeng
@DoctorG 感谢您的解答，对我很有帮助
-
Great thanks everyone! I'll try it out when I get access - it's great there are no ads!